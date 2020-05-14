Can't celebrate in person? Send a free group 'congrats' video instead

Tribute

You've read the sad stories: Big occasions like weddings and graduations, and everyday ones like birthdays and anniversaries, getting significantly downsized because of quarantine. And so you're left wondering, how can you celebrate a friend or loved one when you can't be there in person?

Tribute is a service that puts together lovely montages of videos collected from friends, family members, co-workers and anyone else you like. Normally the service starts at $25 per video, but for a limited time you can with promo code yougotthis25.

If you like what you see there, or just think you'll want to be doing a lot of this sort of thing, here's another option: For a limited time, you can get a with promo code CHEAP20. Take note that once you redeem your license for the subscription, there are no refunds.

Tribute's DIY option works like this: You send email invitations to as many people as you want. Could be just family, could expand to include friends and co-workers. Everyone records a short video (on phone, tablet, PC or whatever) based on your preferred prompt: Why Sally is the best person in the entire universe, that kind of thing.

Tribute handles invites, reminders and all that, then assembles everything into a unique, heartwarming video (one you can easily edit as needed). The final product can be viewed online or, for an additional charge, delivered on a flash drive or even as a self-playing video greeting card.

I think this is a great way to do something special for someone special -- and a free and easy way at that.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.