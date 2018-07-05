Canon and Nikon are finally doing something about Sony's mirrorless cameras

Sony

This (see above) is the Sony A7 III, and it may be the worst nightmare Canon and Nikon have had in years -- a full-fat, full-frame camera for just $2,000, cutting into their bread and butter (professional/prosumer cameras) at a time when smartphones have already devastated the traditional consumer point and shoot. But apparently Canon and Nikon are just about ready to fight fire with fire by announcing their own full-frame mirrorless cameras, too.

Nikon Rumors reports that Nikon will announce not one, but two full-frame mirrorless cameras by the end of this month, shipping in August, with a 25-megapixel model rumored to cost under $3,000 complete with a lens. (A separate 45-megapixel model may cost around $4,000 with lens.)

They'll reportedly have a relatively compact form factor (like the Sony A7) and 5-axis stabilization (ditto), plus a new mirrorless lens mount.

(Nikon had previously said it would bring a high-end mirrorless camera to market by spring 2019.)

Not to be outdone, Canon Rumors reports that Canon will also have two full-frame mirrorless cameras coming "before the middle of 2019," including a 30.4-megapixel model and perhaps a 24-megapixel model, each of which shoot 4K video.

As a Canon DSLR fan, I'm just hoping a new Canon camera might be compatible with my existing lenses. "One trusted source told us that the full frame mirrorless camera and EF mount problem has a "sexy" solution," writes Canon Rumors, but it's not clear what that means yet.

Nikon and Canon didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.