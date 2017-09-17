Canelo-GGG fight ends in a draw, and Twitter's all tied up

What's that they say about ties being like kissing your sister? Well, pucker up. (Not you, Jaime Lannister.)

On Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady (GGG) Golovkin battled to a split decision draw. Judge Adalaide Byrd scored the fight 118-110 for Alvarez, Judge Dave Moretti gave it to Golovkin 115-113, and Judge Don Trella couldn't break the tie, scoring it 114-114.

CBS called the fight "one of the most competitive superfights on paper that boxing has seen in recent years," but like many, gave the fight to Golovkin, 117-111.

#CaneloGGG heads to Championship Rounds. Hit up the blog for live scores and results: https://t.co/6EmrNVDcDG pic.twitter.com/sGMzXR1aho — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 17, 2017

But many fans wanted a one-way-or-the-other decision and weren't afraid to complain about it.

Naturally, the scoring -- especially Byrd's -- was called out as suspect.

The judge that rule 118-110 for #Canelo trying to explain her reasoning pic.twitter.com/8mkyGd25tI — FromTheESWithLove (@FTESWL) September 17, 2017

The judge that got paid off tonight made it pretty obvious, 118-110? #GGG #Canelo — Cavs 2018 NBA Champs (@216_champ) September 17, 2017

118-110 AKA THE DIRECT DEPOSIT JUST HIT. — Ahmed🅱ig🅱aller🅱iz (@big_business_) September 17, 2017

Ref who scored 10 rounds for #Canelo pic.twitter.com/qrjTCxNfW5 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) September 17, 2017

Adelaide Byrd scored the Apollo Creed vs Ivan Drago fight for Creed. #AdelaideByrd — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) September 17, 2017

Adelaide Byrd has Blockbuster Video beating Netflix #ggg — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) September 17, 2017

After the tie was announced, memes flew like punches.

When they read the first scorecard: pic.twitter.com/01ikaFTCHZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 17, 2017

But with a draw in the books, it's never too early to talk rematch.

✋ Hands up if you want to see a rematch #CaneloGGG pic.twitter.com/6U49vxFFsx — BoxNation (@boxnationtv) September 17, 2017

We would've done a rematch anyway, you didn't need to rob #GGG of a win #CaneloGGG — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) September 17, 2017

Can't say I am interested in watching rematch. Hell of a fight down to the last second, absolutely bunk results. #CaneloGGG — Jackie Martinez (@JacksInTheBox) September 17, 2017

the biggest winner of the night was Oscar Delahoya and Golden Boy Promotions for getting our money again for a rematch. smh. — FOUSEY ™ 🦋 (@YousefErakat) September 17, 2017

