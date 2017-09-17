Culture

Canelo-GGG fight ends in a draw, and Twitter's all tied up

Ties are like kissing your sister, and most boxing fans aren't Jaime Lannister. One judge in particular turned into an online punching bag.

What's that they say about ties being like kissing your sister? Well, pucker up. (Not you, Jaime Lannister.)

On Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady (GGG) Golovkin battled to a split decision draw. Judge Adalaide Byrd scored the fight 118-110 for Alvarez, Judge Dave Moretti gave it to Golovkin 115-113, and Judge Don Trella couldn't break the tie, scoring it 114-114.

CBS called the fight "one of the most competitive superfights on paper that boxing has seen in recent years," but like many, gave the fight to Golovkin, 117-111.

But many fans wanted a one-way-or-the-other decision and weren't afraid to complain about it.

Naturally, the scoring -- especially Byrd's -- was called out as suspect.

After the tie was announced, memes flew like punches.

But with a draw in the books, it's never too early to talk rematch.

