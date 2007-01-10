Candy for your skull

Skullcandy, maker of some pretty rad accessories, showed off its new headphone lines including the Lowrider ($29.95) and the G.I. Stereo ($59.95). The Lowrider comes in nine color schemes (several designed to match the iPod Nano) and has DJ-style swiveling ear cups. Its 40mm drivers should give you enough bass to make you forget slamming into that tree on your snowboard.

Those needing a beefier set of cans can check out the G.I. Stereo line, which uses 41mm drivers and comes in black camouflage, khaki camouflage, or Rasta color schemes. The headband is thicker, and you get soft leather pads for the earphones (including an extra set), a quarter-inch adapter, inline volume control, and a carrying bag. You can also get a canvas headband wrapper with loops for holding...uhh...pens?