Candidates throw their Net to the masses

With less than a week to go before the election, presidential candidates are doing what they can to get their message out to the masses. Although it doesn't look like spam, some email campaign tactics have raised a few eyebrows. And although tech stocks are all the talk on Wall Street, candidates have been surprisingly mum about technology issues on Main Street.
Party faithful log on to rock the vote
Stung by so-called spam scandals in the past, candidate supporters no
Parties asked to swap votes together
Tech takes backseat in presidential race
Presidential candidates drawn into Napster debate
