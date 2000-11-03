Candidates throw their Net to the masses

Parties asked to swap votes together

Vote-swapping sites are turning bipartisan, as a site suggests that Republicans and Democrats hook up and agree to support a third-party candidate.

Tech takes backseat in presidential race

The leading candidates for president like to talk about a wide range of issues, but technology and the Internet do not appear to be among them.

Should voters be barred from trading votes?

Regulators may have a hard time shuttering online vote swapping, a practice that has taken hold recently in light of the tight race between Al Gore and George W. Bush.

Presidential candidates drawn into Napster debate

We have some idea where George W. Bush and Al Gore stand on health care. But what about Napster and copyright claims, the issue that has taken the Net by storm?