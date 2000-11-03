CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet

Candidates throw their Net to the masses

With less than a week to go before the election, presidential candidates are doing what they can including using the Net to get their message out.

 

  latest developments 

With less than a week to go before the election, presidential candidates are doing what they can to get their message out to the masses. Although it doesn't look like spam, some email campaign tactics have raised a few eyebrows. And although tech stocks are all the talk on Wall Street, candidates have been surprisingly mum about technology issues on Main Street.

 
Party faithful log on to rock the vote
Stung by so-called spam scandals in the past, candidate supporters no
Click here to Play

Who will technology vote for?
longer send bulk email messages in attempts to sway voters. Instead, they're getting friends to do it for them.

Parties asked to swap votes together
Vote-swapping sites are turning bipartisan, as a site suggests that Republicans and Democrats hook up and agree to support a third-party candidate.

Tech takes backseat in presidential race
The leading candidates for president like to talk about a wide range of issues, but technology and the Internet do not appear to be among them.

previous coverage
Should voters be barred from trading votes?
Regulators may have a hard time shuttering online vote swapping, a practice that has taken hold recently in light of the tight race between Al Gore and George W. Bush.

Presidential candidates drawn into Napster debate
We have some idea where George W. Bush and Al Gore stand on health care. But what about Napster and copyright claims, the issue that has taken the Net by storm?

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real