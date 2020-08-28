Candace takes center stage on Disney Plus

Disney

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Disney Plus has a new Phineas and Ferb movie out called Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe. That is a very long title. Anyway, Candace gets abducted by aliens. I will answer the question that is eating at you: Yes, Perry the Platypus is in this movie.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: WWE is holding its Payback event one week after SummerSlam. That's right, Payback is streaming on Sunday. I will answer the question that is eating at you: No, Perry the Platypus is not in this. But Roman Reigns is back, so that's good.

