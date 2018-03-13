On this podcast, we talk about:
- Hospitals' efforts to use virtual reality to distract patients from painful experiences, like IV placements or dressing changes..
- President Donald Trump blocking Broadcom's bid to buy Qualcomm, which could've been the biggest tech merger ever.
- Researchers uncovering new AMD security flaws.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube.
Can VR help reduce hospital patients' pain? (The 3:59, Ep. 368)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.