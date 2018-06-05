Can iOS 12 curb your addiction to your iPhone? (The 3:59, Ep. 408)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- How Apple's WWDC focused on polish over jaw-dropping announcements.
- Apple helping you kick your iPhone addiction.
- Apple saying it won't merge MacOS and iOS, but bringing iOS apps to Macs anyway.
- And... memojis.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
