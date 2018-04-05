On this podcast, we talk about:

Now Playing: Watch this: Can hearing aids be as hip as the Apple Watch? (The 3:59,...

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Can hearing aids be as hip as the Apple Watch? (The 3:59, Ep. 381) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher