CES 2020

Everyone knows ice hockey is just about the best thing in the world, and it also happens to be the fastest and most frenetic of all the professional sports.

So with us being in Las Vegas for CES 2020, it was an absolute no-brainer to reach out to the Vegas Golden Knights to see if they could help out with a bit of torture testing on the ice.

Lucky for us, the fantastic people in the Golden Knights organization agreed and hosted us at the team's practice facility, City National Arena in Summerlin, Nevada.

Together with former NHLer and on-air analyst for the Knights, Shane Hnidy, we performed a series of totally unscientific, yet kind-of-hilarious tests on some of the most rugged gear we could convince companies to send us.

The results are a bit more surprising than you might think, but above all perfectly demonstrate the stakes of getting in front of a piece of vulcanized frozen rubber.