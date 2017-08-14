Camera maker Canary speaks up with new two-way talk feature

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Home security startup Canary today introduced a suite of new features for its original indoor All-in-One camera -- and for the indoor/outdoor Canary Flex camera.

Here's an overview:

Canary Talk : Canary cams now feature something called Canary Talk. While similar in concept to two-way talk, Canary's version is supposed to allow multiple individuals from many remote locations to communicate at the same time.



: Canary cams now feature something called Canary Talk. While similar in concept to two-way talk, Canary's version is supposed to allow multiple individuals from many remote locations to communicate at the same time. Web app : Canary is extending remote user access from the phone and Apple TV



: Canary is extending remote user access from the phone and Watch Live: Canary also claims to have improved its live video viewing on the mobile app with "an optimized Watch Live experience," according to the official press release. This supposedly includes reducing video latency.



Canary does offer 24 hours of free, 10-second clips, as well as an optional fee-based subscription service available starting at $10 per month or $99 per year. Canary Talk and access to the web app are limited to subscription service participants.

While these upgrades should help make Canary's camera lineup more competitive, these features aren't new for the category. Standard two-way talk is typically a free features available on a wide variety of DIY cameras. Web apps are less common, but are also typically free.

We'll just have to try out Canary Talk and the web app for ourselves to see if they're really worth paying for the subscription service.