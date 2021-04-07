Cambridge Audio Evo high-end streaming amp comes out of the woods

Cambridge Audio

Cambridge Audio has a history of doing things its own way -- Bluetooth turntables, anyone? -- so its new high-end streaming amp's quirks are perfectly on-brand. The Cambridge Audio Evo offers wooden trim, a "dual concentric dial" and a higher-power version aimed directly at the competition: the Naim Uniti Atom and the NAD M10.

There are two Evo models with self-explanatory names and audiophile-worthy prices. The Evo 150 ($3,000, £2,249) is rated at 150 watts per channel, and the Evo 75 ($2,250, £1,799) at 75 watts per channel.

Both models look as stunning as you'd expect for the price, with replaceable panels and large 6.8-inch LCD displays. They offer a wide range of wireless connectivity, too, including Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Chromecast built-in, Qobuz, Roon Ready, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and internet radio.

The entry-level Evo 75 also includes an HDMI ARC port for TV connections, an RCA auxiliary input, and optical and coaxial digital inputs. Unlike the NAD M10 it also includes a headphone output in addition to subwoofer and preamp connections. The Evo 150 adds a hefty amount of connectivity to its hefty increase of power, including a phono input, USB DAC, XLR and another digital input.

The company also makes an accompanying Evo CD player ($950, £799) and Evo S speakers for ($750, £649) for people who still listen to CDs and like matching sets.

Although they're definitely not cheap, all-in-one streaming amps like the Evo are great for apartments and smaller living spaces. They're compact and can still power decent-sized speakers, and the ability to connect a TV means they can double as an AV system as well. If you have some fancy speakers -- B&W 700s or Elac Carinas for example -- the Evo 150 in particular could be a good match.

Australian availability and pricing is yet to be announced; £2,249 converts to about AU$4,060 for comparison.