Cambridge Analytica suspends CEO Alexander Nix

The company, at the heart of the scandal involving the misuse of data of millions of Facebook users, says the suspension is effective immediately.

Technology Experts Gather At The Annual Web Summit Conference

Alexander Nix, CEO of Cambridge Analytica, has been suspended by the company's board. 

Cambridge Analytica said Tuesday it has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending an independent investigation into comments he made to the UK's Channel 4 that were secretly recorded.

Nix was one of the senior executives from the data consultancy firm caught on video saying they'd go beyond using data to hurt a political candidate.

"In the view of the board, Mr. Nix's recent comments secretly recorded by Channel 4 and other allegations do not represent the values or operations of the firm and his suspension reflects the seriousness with which we view this violation," the company said in a statement.

Cambridge Analytica, for its part, denies the allegations made in the Channel 4 report. The firm, with ties to the Donald Trump campaign, is in hot water over its misuse of the data of millions of Facebook users with an apparent aim to manipulate the behavior of voters. 

