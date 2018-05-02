Official: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data mining scandal

Getty Images

Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm, is reportedly shutting down following alleged misuse of Facebook data.

Update, 11:57 a.m. PT: It's official. Cambridge Analytica has confirmed it's shutting down operations and is going into insolvency in the US and UK. The shutdown is effective Wednesday.

In a release, Cambridge Analytica said, "the siege of media coverage has driven away virtually all of the company's customers and suppliers. As a result, it has been determined that it is no longer viable to continue operating the business, which left Cambridge Analytica with no realistic alternative to placing the company into administration."

Cambridge Analytica is at the center of a scandal that's stirred up two national governments and Facebook, the world's largest social network. Facebook banned the UK-based political data analysis firm last month, saying it had improperly received data from as many as 87 million user profiles.

The uproar over Facebook's data mining scandal prompted politicians to demand that Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testify to Congress last month. He faced more than 10 hours of hearings with three committees in the Senate and the House of Representatives over two days, during which he was grilled on everything from data privacy concerns, censorship and even how the Russian government manipulated Facebook to spread propaganda during the 2016 election.

Just yesterday, Cambridge Analytica tweeted a link to cambridgefacts.com, saying "Get the Facts Behind the Facebook Story." The site refutes much of the coverage the firm has received in light of the scandal.

In March, Cambridge Analytica suspended Chief Executive Alexander Nix after he and other senior executives at the firm were caught on video saying they'd go beyond using data to hurt a client's rival political candidate. Those tactics, Nix said in a report broadcast by the UK's Channel 4, included entrapping politicians to influence an election's outcome. Cambridge Analytica has ties to the Donald Trump campaign.

Neither Cambridge Analytica, nor its parent company SCL Group, immediately responded to a request for comment.

A Facebook representative said, "This doesn't change our commitment and determination to understand exactly what happened and make sure it doesn't happen again. We are continuing with our investigation in cooperation with the relevant authorities."

Cambridge Analytica had previously said it was launching an independent investigation into whether it was involved in any wrongdoing.

