Cam trailer lays bare Netflix and Blumhouse's online nightmare

The cam never lies -- or does it? Coming this Friday to Netflix, Cam is the new dark thriller from hitmaking horror studio Blumhouse, the people behind Get Out, the Purge series and the new Halloween.

Here's the trailer:

Winning plaudits from various film festivals this year, Cam is a stylish nightmare about an ambitious cam girl who performs online. This webcam model faces calamity when she discovers her channel has been taken over by someone with her face...

The film stars Madeline Brewer, who played the horribly scarred Janine in The Handmaid's Tale and Trish in the first season of Orange is the New Black. She also appeared in Black Mirror and the forthcoming Captive State.

Cam streams on Netflix on Friday, 16 November.

