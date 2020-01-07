The 'Swiss Army knife of small ovens' is 50% off, today only

"Small but powerful," "the Swiss Amy knife of small ovens" and "this thing is huge" are just a few of the things people are saying about the Calphalon Quartz Heat Countertop Oven in verified purchase reviews. And the highly-rated model is currently half off at Best Buy for today only as its Deal of the Day.
This sleek-looking oven sports more heat and cook space than your average countertop oven. A faster preheat will give your range oven a much-needed break -- saving on energy costs (not to mention time and hassle). This Calphalon unit comes with a handy dehydration rack for making jerky and other healthy snacks, along with a pizza pan large enough to make a 12-inch pie.
Right now, this modern oven is down 50% to under $125 for today only. It comes with free and fast shipping or can be ordered online and picked up same-day at your local brick-and-mortar location. If you prefer to buy from Amazon, it has price-matched this model also for today only.
