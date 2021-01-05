A quality Calphalon espresso machine is down to $230 right now

One thing I learned in 2020 is that treating myself to a few daily niceties and creature comforts is extremely helpful in getting through a no-good, very bad, truly terrible year. If you're a coffee snob without an espresso machine, snatching one up could be the thing to give your 2021 winter an immediate boost. Quality espresso machines generally cost a pretty penny but right now -- and for today only -- this well-rated Calpahalon Temp IQ is marked down $70 to just $230. It normally retails for $300 or more, which is about as cheap as you want to go on an espresso machine if you're looking to pull creamy, coffee shop-quality shots.
The Calphalon will make either a single or double shot with ease and features a built-in steam wand for making those lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites. Worth noting that it does not have a built-in grinder, which is a nice feature, but the Calphalon model with grinder is almost double the price and not worth it, in my opinion. If you don't already have one, you can find a quality bean grinder for as little as $20 or $30.
Read more: The best coffee subscriptions and monthly clubs in 2021
Amazon has also price matched the model in case you prefer to buy it there. We checked, and the Temp QI hovers around $300 most of the time and has only dropped to or below $230 once in a flash sale earlier this year when it was down to $210. Both Amazon and Best Buy will ship it out for free.