A quality Calphalon espresso machine is down to $230 right now

Calphalon

One thing I learned in 2020 is that treating myself to a few daily niceties and creature comforts is extremely helpful in getting through a no-good, very bad, truly terrible year. If you're a coffee snob without an espresso machine, snatching one up could be the thing to give your 2021 winter an immediate boost. Quality espresso machines generally cost a pretty penny but right now -- and for today only -- this well-rated is marked . It normally retails for $300 or more, which is about as cheap as you want to go on an espresso machine if you're looking to pull creamy, coffee shop-quality shots.

The Calphalon will make either a single or double shot with ease and features a built-in steam wand for making those lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites. Worth noting that it does not have a built-in grinder, which is a nice feature, but the Calphalon model with grinder is almost double the price and not worth it, in my opinion. If you don't already have one, you can find a quality bean grinder for as little as $20 or $30.

Amazon has also in case you prefer to buy it there. We checked, and the Temp QI hovers around $300 most of the time and has only dropped to or below $230 once in a flash sale earlier this year when it was down to $210. Both Amazon and Best Buy will ship it out for free.