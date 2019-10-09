Perk up for this well-rated Calphalon coffee maker on sale for just $40 today

Best Buy

If coffee is the only thing getting you out of bed in the morning, you'd better make sure you've got a coffee machine that won't let you down. Right now, a trusty Calphalon 10-cup coffee maker is on sale for just under $40 at Best Buy as its Deal of the Day.

The sleek yet compact countertop machine in dark stainless steel has a modern aesthetic and gets high marks in more than 150 verified purchase reviews (4.6 out of 5 stars). For today only, the unit is down more than $120 off its original retail price, so if you're still buying $4 coffee house coffees each morning (and afternoon), this sucker will pay for itself in no time. And Best Buy's free shipping only serves to sweeten the deal.

But hey, if you're more of a smoothie person in the morning, Best Buy has you covered with a Bella Pro Series blender in metallic black marked down 75% to just $20 -- also a one-day-only deal. The perfect easy-to-use kitchen tool for healthy smoothies, shakes and frozen margaritas on those other days.

Best Buy Brew your favorite dark, light or medium roast in this handy coffee system. Need better beans? Check out some of our favorite coffee bean subscription services in 2019.