Calling all detectives: Solve this super-fun online mystery for just $8.50

Have you exhausted all your puzzles and board games? Looking for something new to play, either solo or with a small group? Check out The Escape Game Unlocked, an interactive, online puzzle experience for one to four players. There are three games available, each priced very reasonably at $10. But for a limited time, and for a limited number of buyers, Cheapskate readers can get for $8.50 with promo code CNET15. (You can also buy all three games for $26, no code required.)

That purchase nets you a code you can redeem online to start playing immediately, though you can also buy a code that's printed on a physical card -- useful if you have a gift-giving occasion.

The game isn't timed; you play at your own pace. Ideally you'll have a printer on hand so you can refer to paper copies of various clues, though they're available via your digital dashboard as well. This is definitely something to be played on a computer, not a phone or tablet.

You can also share those downloadable digital assets with far-flung friends. Then it's just a matter of doing some screen-sharing via Zoom (or something similar) so everyone can see the game dashboard.

I've played through the first chunk of Chasing Hahn, and so far it's been really fun. The clues are interesting and challenging, but not impossible, and there's a multistep hint system that I really like.

I think for a mere $8.50, any armchair Sherlock would find this money well spent. Check out the trailer:

The Wansview 1080p webcam can be yours for $11.39 with coupon and code

Need a webcam to go with your desktop monitor, or maybe to take the place of the not-great one built into your laptop? For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Smartcloud-US has the when you clip the on-page $3-off coupon and then apply promo code IQXVV3AP. Regular price: $24.

This is about as basic as they come, with native 1080p resolution, a built-in microphone and support for USB plug-and-play operation. It can stand up on a desk or shelf or clip to the top of just about any screen.

The camera scored a 4.2-star average rating from over 11,000 buyers. There are countless similar webcams available, some with slightly higher averages, but most of them are priced at $20 or higher. If you want something super cheap, here you go.

