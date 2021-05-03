Calling all detectives: Play this great online escape game for free (save $10)

Enlarge Image The Escape Game

Have you exhausted all your puzzles and board games? Looking for something new to play, either solo or with a small group? Check out The Escape Game Unlocked, an interactive, online puzzle experience for one to four players. There are three games available, each priced very reasonably at $10. But for a limited time, 1,000 Cheapskate readers can get for free with activation code CNETUnlocked. First come, first served.

The game isn't timed; you play at your own pace. Ideally you'll have a printer on hand so you can refer to paper copies of various clues, though they're available via your digital dashboard as well. This is definitely something to be played on a computer, not a phone or tablet.

You can also share those downloadable digital assets with far-flung friends (who don't need their own activation). Then it's just a matter of doing some screen-sharing via Zoom (or something similar) so everyone can see the game dashboard.

I've played through the first chunk of Chasing Hahn, and so far it's been really fun. The clues are interesting and challenging, but not impossible, and there's a multistep hint system that I really like.

If you like the game, I think $10 for additional chapters is money well spent. Check out the trailer:

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.