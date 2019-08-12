Sarah Tew/CNET

Cord-cutting is more popular than ever, but one of the big challenges is how to retain local channels. Sure, you can connect an antenna for over-the-air (OTA) viewing, but how can you pause playback and/or record those channels -- without paying added monthly fees (which was the whole point of cutting the cord)?

One popular solution: Amazon's Fire TV Recast. It normally starts at $230, and it dipped as low as $180 last year on Black Friday. Well, hold on to your hats, because for a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Fire TV Recast (2 tuners, 500GB) for $129.99 -- a price that ties last month's Price Day. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Because it has two tuners, the Recast can record two shows at once. (You can also be watching a recorded show while it's recording two new ones.)

Here's what you need to include in the equation: An antenna for the over-the-air reception part and a Fire TV streaming device or Echo Show. (Don't have one? Right now the cheapest option is the Fire TV Stick for $35.) You'll also need a device (phone or tablet) that can run the Fire TV app.

If you're not wild about having to bring a Fire TV into the mix, consider this: The Recast is one of the few OTA DVR products that doesn't saddle you with monthly fees. Once you own the hardware, you're done.

Want to learn more? Read CNET's Fire TV Recast review. (TL;DR: It's "one of the best cord-cutter companions yet.") We ranked it as one of the best DVRs for 2019.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Mentioned Above Amazon Fire TV Recast $229 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.