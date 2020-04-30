Bake better bread with a KitchenAid stand mixer at the lowest price we've seen in 2020

KitchenAid

If you're one of the millions making bread or considering getting started, we've got a hot tip on one of the best investments you can make for better baking. Whether you're just getting starting on your bread-baking journey or have become comfortable with all the many yeasts, flours, grains and seeds, a stand mixer will take your operation to the next level -- and save your poor arm. Right now, one of KitchenAid's most powerful models -- the KitchenAid Pro Series 5-quart bowl-lift stand mixer -- is 42% off, down to just $229 for a limited time. That's $170 below its normal $400 list price and well under the $320-ish price it generally goes for on Amazon (when it's in stock).

The Pro Series 5-quart is a kitchen workhorse in the truest sense, especially when you factor in all the attachments that'll transform it into a pasta-maker, meat-grinder, veggie spiralizer, ice cream maker and more. As a stand mixer, it's big and strong enough to churn out loads of bread dough or 13 dozen cookies in a single batch and has 10 speeds of whipping, kneading and mixing power.

The best part? The Pro Series 5 stand mixer is available in a swath of colors, including aqua sky and dried rose pink, at the sale price. Often sale units are limited to one or two basic colors, but not this time around. KitchenAid also offers free shipping on the unit, so -- save for taxes -- the price you see if the price you pay.