Calling all bakers: Take $120 off a powerful KitchenAid stand mixer

A little birdy told us that making bread has become a big thing of late. Not only is baking a good project to tackle solo or with the family, but the results are pure comfort in these days of uncertainty. Whether you're just getting starting on your bread-baking journey or have become comfortable with all the many yeasts, flours, grains and seeds, a stand mixer can take your operation to the next level -- and fast. Right now, one of KitchenAid's most powerful models -- the KitchenAid Pro Series 5 tilt-head stand mixer -- is 30% off with special code KG30, down to just $280 for a limited time. That's $120 below its $400 list price and well under the $320-ish price it generally goes for on Amazon (when it's in stock).

The Pro Series 5 is a kitchen workhorse in the truest sense, especially when you consider all the attachments that'll transform it into a pasta-maker, meat-grinder, veggie spiralizer, ice cream maker and more. As a stand mixer, it's big and strong enough to churn out 13 dozen cookies in a single batch, with 10 speeds of whipping, kneading and mixing power.

The best part? The Pro Series 5 stand mixer is available in a swath of fun colors, including aqua sky and dried rose pink, at the sale price. Often sale units are limited to one or two basic colors, but not this time around. KitchenAid also offers free shipping on the unit, so -- save for taxes -- the price you see if the price you pay. The 30% off deal ends Friday and certain colors will sell out (some already have) so best to jump to it if one has caught your eye. Don't forget special code KG30 at checkout.

