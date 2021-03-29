Call of Duty Warzone to get smaller file sizes

Activision

Call of Duty Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale games while also taking up the most space on a hard drive. A new update will optimize the game's file size across all platforms, making it take up less space.

Modern Warfare and Warzone will receive an update reducing file sizes for the game on Tuesday, 11 p.m. PST. PlayStation 4 and 5 players will see a reduction of 10.9GB for Warzone and a 30.6GB for Warzone and Modern Warfare. Xbox One and Xbox Series console owners will see their game files drop by 14.2GB and 33.6GB, while PC players have theirs reduced by 11.8GB and 30.6GB.

Currently, Warzone can take more than 90GB on a hard drive depending on which platform it's on, making this optimization an approximate 10-15% reduction in size. Having both Modern Warfare and Warzone installed can take up more than 200GB on a system, thus reducing the file size by closer to 15%.

Monday will also see an update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players as it kicks off Season Two Reloaded. It'll bring more multiplayer modes, maps and other content for the game.

In the case of both updates, players will need ample space on their hard drives since the Warzone updates will take up more than 50GB. For PC players, the Warzone and Modern Warfare update will be in excess of 133GB.