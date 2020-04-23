Call of Duty Warzone: Cheaters punished, new modes and everything else you need to know

Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone is the upcoming battle royale mode for the popular military FPS game. Similar to games like Fortnite and Apex Legends, players will compete against other players to survive until the end, but Warzone will make some interesting changes to the battle royale formula.

Developer Infinity Ward laid our more punishments for Warzone cheaters who continue to harass players. According to a tweet Tuesday, suspected cheaters will match with each other in games to keep them separated from other players. Those who report on others suspected of cheating will now receive a notification when the reported player is banned.

The free-to-play battle royale mode is available to anyone on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It's already been a hit, with 50 million players jumping on Warzone in its first month. As is the case with any popular game, there are cheaters looking to spoil everyone's fun.

Activision and Infinity Ward have banned 50,000 cheaters since the game's launch, according to the official Call of Duty website on March 31. This included players who used programs to let them shoot impossible shots, better known as aimbots, and wall hacks that can let some shoot through walls. There are plans to improve the in-game reporting system to make it as seamless as possible.

Here's everything else you need to know.

When does Warzone launch?

Warzone is available for some people. Those who own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare were able to download the 15GB-22GB update at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET on March 10. If the update doesn't start, players should reset their consoles or close and reopen Battle.net.

Modern Warfare season Battle Pass owners will be able to continue their progression in Warzone, meaning the more matches they play, the more content they'll unlock.

Those without a copy of Modern Warfare were able to download the game after 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on March 10. They also have a much larger download of 80GB to 100GB. There's content to unlock for non-owners, and it can be used in Modern Warfare's multiplayer if they decide to purchase the game in the future.

Read more: Best gaming laptops for 2020

PC players will need a Battle.net account to play, while Xbox players must have an Xbox Live subscription. PS4 owners can play the game without a PS Plus subscription, and those subscribers will receive a special Warzone Combat Pack via the PSN Store. The pack includes an operator skin, weapon blueprint, double XP token, calling card, weapon charm and in-game watch.

Warzone features crossplay, meaning players will compete against people on all three platforms.

How does the battle royale mode work?

Each match will consist of 150 players who are either put in squads of three, four or solo. A duos mode was shown on the Warzone website but then removed according to Call of Duty fansite Charlie Intel on April 8. Players will jump out of a plane and land somewhere on the huge map of Verdansk armed with only a handgun. Once on the ground, they will have to begin searching for weapons to fight off the rest of the players in the match.

A circle will appear on the map indicating the safe area within it, and it will shrink over time. The unsafe region will consist of a green gas that will deplete a player's health quickly. There's a gas mask players can find to keep them safe, but it only lasts for a short time.

The team or player that survives until the end wins and receives their own cinematic ending along with a Memoriam list of all those who participated in the match.

Activision

Weapons, armor and attachments can be found all across the map. There are also five vehicles for traveling: ATVs, SUVs, cargo trucks, tactical rovers and helicopters. Each will vary on how many people they can carry, how fast they can travel and how much armor they're equipped with.

How do gulags work?

In most battle royale games, players who are killed are eliminated from the match, but that's not the case with Warzone. Once a player is downed, they'll find themselves in a gulag. Here they'll have to do a one vs. one match against another player to see who will have a second chance in the match. Those who lose will have to wait for their squadmates to purchase a redeployment for them. Solo mode players, on the other hand, will not be able to rejoin the match if they lose in the Gulag.

Activision

What are contracts?

Contracts are tasks available during matches and only one can be active at a time. They'll vary from opening a certain number of supply boxes to defending a location. Once completed, players will receive money, loot and special abilities such as being able to see where the circle will move to next on the map.

What can I use money for?

Money is going to be a key resource in Warzone. Players will be able to spend their cash at buy stations. These are identified by a shopping cart icon and can be found all across the map. Money can be spent to buy redeploy tokens, allowing their dead teammates to come back into the game, self-revive kits and killstreaks, which are special actions giving players a temporary upgrade or a tactical weapon to eliminate multiple enemies. The scope of these killstreaks is still unknown as they can give a player a huge advantage. They could be powered down from their Modern Warfare multiplayer versions for the sake of creating a more balanced battle royale mode.

What's Plunder?

Plunder is a second mode included in Warzone. Unlike battle royale, the objective in Plunder is to obtain the most money. Squads will have to work together to find the most cash, whether it's done by completing contracts or taking out other players. Buy stations in Plunder will have additional items for purchase that will help secure some funds as the match progresses.