Call of Duty: Vanguard to get official reveal in Warzone on Aug. 19

Activision

The next entry in the Call of Duty franchise has a name: Call of Duty: Vanguard. Instead of the standard fare of dropping a trailer, publisher Activision will let Warzone players get the first look at the new game.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will make its official debut within Call of Duty Warzone on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) according to the teaser released Monday. The video shows four different settings that appear to be World War II based, and a face associated with the different locations. Those faces belong to the four characters shown in the final shot of the teaser who will likely be playable in the game.

Call of Duty Warzone is free-to-play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. The official Call of Duty blog says players who participate in any games in Warzone prior to the reveal will receive double XP, double weapons XP and double Battle Pass XP.