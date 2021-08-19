Call of Duty Vanguard event: How to watch the big reveal in Warzone

Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the next entry in the popular military shooter franchise. Instead of a standard releasing a trailer of the game on YouTube, Warzone players will get the first look at the new title.

A teaser video released Monday gave the details on how and when the official Vanguard reveal will happen. It also gave hints of when and where the next Call of Duty game will take place. Those who want to see Vanguard for themselves will have to jump onto Warzone for a special reveal event.

Here's what you need to know about the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal.

When does the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal start?



The reveal happens on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) in Warzone.

How can I watch the reveal in Warzone?

Vanguard will be shown within Warzone, which is free-to-play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. Download the game and start up a match prior to the start time in order to be part of the experience. The official Call of Duty blog says players who participate in any games in Warzone prior to the reveal will receive double XP, double weapons XP and double Battle Pass XP.

This isn't the first time Warzone played host to a reveal event. Last year, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was first shown via Warzone during a one-time-only event where a nuke was detonated leading into the trailer for the game.

What is the setting for Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Most of the hints that Vanguard will be taking place during World War II come from the teaser released Monday. The locations shown in the trailer appear to be Russia, somewhere in North Africa, and what looks to be Germany itself. There are also equipment, weapons and planes that are all World War II based. In the final shot of the trailer, four soldiers are shown who will likely be the playable characters in the game and represent the countries in the Allied Powers such as the US, Russia and the UK.

On Wednesday, the official Call of Duty Twitter account posted multiple posters about the upcoming reveal in style similar to the World War II propaganda posters.