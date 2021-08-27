Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha test starts today for some PS5, PS4 users

Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches Nov. 5, but before then, publisher Activision will have multiple gameplay tests for fans. The first one happens this Friday, and it's only for PS5 and PS4 players.

A Vanguard Alpha test started Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) and last for 48 hours, according to a Call of Duty blog post Sunday. This test is free for PS5 and PS4 owners and will feature the new multiplayer mode, Champion Hill.

Champion Hill is a 2 vs. 2 or 3 vs. 3 tournament with eight teams. The objective is to eliminate other teams before your team is eliminated. Each team starts with the same equipment, and when a team is taken out, players can spend their money earned from killing others to buy new weapons, perks and Killstreaks between rounds. The maps change with each round until one team is left and declared the winner.

Players can pre-download the Alpha starting today via the PSN store website or their own console.

Activision plans a multiplayer beta test sometime before the game's November release, but it'll be only available for those who preorder the game.