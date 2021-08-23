Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha starts Friday for PS5, PS4

Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard comes out Nov. 5, but before that, publisher Activision plans to have multiple game tests for fans. The first one happens this Friday, and it's only for PS5 and PS4 players.

A Vanguard Alpha test will start Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) and last for 48 hours, according to a Call of Duty blog post Sunday. This test is free for PS5 and PS4 owners and will feature the new multiplayer mode, Champion Hill.

Champion Hill is a 2 vs. 2 or 3 vs. 3 tournament with eight teams. The objective is to eliminate other teams before your team is eliminated. Each team starts with the same equipment, and when a team is taken out, players can spend their money earned from killing others to buy new weapons, perks and Killstreaks between rounds. The maps change with each round until one team is left and declared the winner.

Players can start pre-download the Alpha starting today via the PSN store website or their own console.

Activision plans for a multiplayer beta test sometime before the game's November release, but it'll be only available for those who pre-order the game.