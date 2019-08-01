Call of Duty: Modern Warfare​ multiplayer trailer is here

Activision

Activision and Infinity Ward on Thursday provided our most extensive look yet at the multiplayer modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The companies released a trailer for the new game, which is slated for an Oct. 25 worldwide release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PCs.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a reboot of the fourth game of the series. The new game, which is developed by Infinity Ward, reimagines the concept of a war game set in modern times by focusing on the current political climate.

The multiplayer mode will feature new weapons, as well as two-against-two experiences in Gunfight, traditional six-versus-six multiplayer gameplay, modes supporting 10-versus-10 and 20-versus-20 firefights, and Ground War, a mode that supports more than 100 players.

"Our goal with Modern Warfare is to bring all gamers together from day one to play together," Patrick Kelly, Infinity Ward's creative director and co-studio head, said in a statement.

Fans can preorder the game now and get early access to beta. There are two exclusive beta dates for PlayStation 4: Sept. 12-13 for early access and Sept. 14-16 for open beta.

The beta featuring crossplay testing launches Sept. 19-20 for early access on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Open beta kicks off Sept. 21-23.