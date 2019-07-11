Call of Duty Modern Warfare introduces 2v2 multiplayer mode, Gunfight

Activision/Infinity Ward

Call of Duty Modern Warfare remakes the game that made the series a household name. It will also have a new, "modern" multiplayer mode.

Modern Warfare will introduce a 2v2 multiplayer mode called Gunfight according to Activision on Thursday. The new match type will pit two teams of two players against each other in a confined arena with the same inventory loadouts and 40 seconds rounds. The first to win six rounds wins the match. In the case of a tie, there will be an "overtime" round where a flag appears on the map, and players will either have to capture it or defeat the other team within 10 seconds.

A new generation of Call of Duty multiplayer is coming.



Mark your calendar for the global reveal of the #ModernWarfare Multiplayer Universe on August 1st. pic.twitter.com/cT2di8pesC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 11, 2019

Gunfight is unlike the other multiplayer modes found in the previous Call of Duty games. Players typically play solo or in teams of four to eight players and have access to a wide range of weapons and equipment. In the case of Gunfight, everyone will use the same primary gun, secondary weapon, tactical grenade and lethal equipment such as a frag grenade.

Activision showed the first three maps for Gunfight: a warehouse called King, a dense forest called Pine and a desert container yard called Stack. During a match, teams will switch sides on the map every two rounds to keep things fair.

Developer Infinity Ward plans to have a Call of Duty Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay reveal at the official Call of Duty Twitch channel on August 1. Modern Warfare comes out Oct. 25 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PCs.