Call of Duty Modern Warfare deal: Just $38 for PS4 and Xbox

Sometimes the crystal ball gets it wrong. We thought Black Friday and Cyber Monday would yield the best deals on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a reboot of 2007's Modern Warfare. But the deal just got a little better: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for $38. Regular price: $60. This is for a boxed copy, something suitable for wrapping (hint-hint). That link will take you to the Xbox One version; it's the same price for PS4. (Walmart is price-matching this as well for both Xbox and PS4.)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a mix of old and new -- longtime players, for example, will remember squad leader Captain Price -- but combined with new gameplay elements and an all-new story.
This time out, you're playing in current-day settings against a backdrop of Middle East politics and terrorism. In addition to traditional multiplayer modes, the game has an expansive single-player campaign and a new two-on-two Gunfight mode, not to mention a vast 100-player Ground War.
If you haven't seen it yet, you can whet your appetite by watching the trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
Originally published earlier this year; updated with a new deal.
