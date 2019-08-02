Call of Duty Modern Warfare brings back night vision goggles collector's edition

Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward's reboots of Modern Warfare series is set for release on Oct. 25, and for those who can afford it, there's a collector's edition available for preorders. This particular edition includes a pair of night vision goggles, which is a callback to 2009's Modern Warfare 2 Prestige Edition that included a pair.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Dark Edition is a $200 pack that will include a working pair of night vision goggles. Also included in the edition is the game itself, a stand for the goggles, a Steelbook and in-game content such as the Tactical Knife, 'All Ghillied Up", "War Pig," "Crew Expendable" Operator Packs.

Infinity Ward

The night vision goggles come with three modes. The Daylight Running modes lets people use the goggles during the day. Night Vision is self-explanatory. Long Range IR uses the goggles' full power to provide up to 65 feet of vision in the dark. The goggles have a USB charging port and are decked out in various Call of Duty emblems.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Dark Edition is currently available only at GameStop.