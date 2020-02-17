Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode map leaks online

Activision/Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare began its second season on Feb. 11 with added maps, weapons and the inclusion of Ghost as a new operator for players. Since its start, however, multiple leaks appeared online providing the probable name and map for the new battle royale mode.

Warzone is the rumored name of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode according to GameSpot Thursday. A Twitter user found himself in the new mode while navigating through the game's menu.

YouTuber TheXClusiveAce posted a video Sunday showing what could be the Warzone map. In the recently added Atlas Superstore map, players can get a glimpse of where the battle royale mode could take place using a spectating camera. A birds-eye view shows several of the multiplayer maps come together to form one larger map.

TheXClusiveAce

Back in December, a data miner on Reddit posted details of a battle royale mode such as the map locations, a 200 player count per match and a unique respawn token available to players to let them return to a match when they're downed but only once per match.

So far, Activision and Infinity Ward haven't confirmed any details. In fact, accounts showing the leaks on Twitter and YouTube have been removed due to copyright strikes from Activision according to Call of Duty fansite Charlie Intel.