Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile has been downloaded 100 million times since its release Oct. 1, outranking the mobile launches of Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, industry analyst firm Sensor Tower told Reuters Tuesday.

The mobile version of the popular first-person shooter game -- available for Android and iPhone -- had a troubled release from publisher Activision Blizzard, with users unable to play the game initially. However, those problems appear to have largely been resolved and didn't deter people from downloading the game.

"This is by far the largest mobile game launch in history in terms Call of Duty:Mobile's launch tops Fortnite, PUBG with 100M downloads of the player base that's been built in the first week," said Randy Nelson, head of mobile insights at Sensor Tower, told Reuters.

The 100 million figure represents worldwide unique downloads across the App Store and Google Play store in the past week, according to Sensor Tower. In comparison, PUBG saw 26.3 million downloads in its first week of release, while Fortnite saw 22.5 million and Apex Legends saw 25 million, Reuters reported.

Sensor Tower and Activision Blizzard didn't immediately respond to a request for comment or confirmation of these numbers.