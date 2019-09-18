Call of Duty: Mobile launches Oct. 1, will have battle royale mode

Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile will hit Android and Apple phones on Oct. 1. The new mobile game will have multiplayer modes that fans of the series will recognize, characters from the Modern Warfare and Black Ops series to play as, and a 100-player battle royale mode.

Activision revealed the release date for Call of Duty: Mobile on Wednesday via Twitter. The game is free to play and will come out on both Android and iOS on Oct. 1.

Players will compete in several matches, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Gun Game and Search & Destroy. There are also maps from other Call of Duty games, such as Nuketown, Hijacked and Crash.

Like most free to play games, Call of Duty: Mobile will have plenty to unlock, like character models of John "Soap" MacTavish and Simon "Ghost" Riley from the Modern Warfare series, along with Alex Mason from Black Ops.

Call of Duty: Mobile will also include a 100-player battle royale mode. Players can play solo, in duos or in teams of four and can switch between first-person or third-person perspective.

Those who can't wait for the game can preregister via the Call of Duty: Mobile website.