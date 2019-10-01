Call of Duty: Mobile is out but good luck trying to play it

Call of Duty: Mobile is out on Android and Apple phones on Tuesday. However, players are unable to play as many can't get past the opening screen.
Some of those downloaded the more than 1GB game are currently stuck at a loading screen. Players took to Twitter and Reddit for confirmation on the game not loading.
When the game is up, players will compete in several matches, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Gun Game and Search & Destroy. There are also maps from other Call of Duty games, such as Nuketown, Hijacked and Crash.
Like most free to play games, Call of Duty: Mobile will have plenty to unlock such as character models of John "Soap" MacTavish and Simon "Ghost" Riley from the Modern Warfare series, along with Alex Mason from Black Ops.
Call of Duty: Mobile will also include a 100-player battle royale mode. Players can play solo, in duos or in teams of four and can switch between first-person or third-person perspective.
Activision didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Originally published on Sept. 18.
Update, Oct. 1: Adds launch details.
