Call of Duty: Mobile is live after a troubled launch

Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile is out on Android and Apple phones. Users were unable to play the game after its initial release Tuesday morning, but it appears to have stabilized with more players able to log on.

Publisher Activision tweeted Tuesday morning that there was an issue with players connecting to Call of Duty Mobile, and it would be working on a fix. Since then, many players have been able to get past the initial loading screen, however, some are still waiting.

We are aware of players having issues connecting to Call of Duty Mobile. We are investigating and working on a fix, stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) October 1, 2019

Players took to Twitter and Reddit for confirmation on the game not loading Tuesday morning before the servers were fixed. Many were stuck at the initial loading screen with no sign of the game downloading any additional data.

Wtf!!!! My game is not working. Please take action aginst this @CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/jfoJrwk8w8 — Harsh Dembla (@HarshDembla5) October 1, 2019

@Activision ALWAYS MESSING IT UP, what did they think was gonna happen? There are literally more mobile devices than PCs & Consoles worldwide and out of all 2.5 billion devices 1 million is trying to run the app! GET YOUR OWN SERVERS @CallofDuty — The Billion Team (@Billion_T3am) October 1, 2019

It’s great but is stuck on loading screen on iOS — DJ JY (@DJJY) October 1, 2019

Along with questions about the game loading, players also noticed Call of Duty Mobile has no support for controllers. Charlie Intel reported Sunday there was an option for controllers that was being tested prior to launch, but players logging onto the game Tuesday didn't see it.

Activision says there are Bluetooth controller tests in select areas and once done, there will be more info on adding support to all regions.

Controller Support 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fauKZatC5x — Call of Duty: Mobile News & Leaks (@CODMobileLeaks) September 27, 2019

In Call of Duty Mobile, players will compete in several matches, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Gun Game and Search & Destroy. There are also maps from other Call of Duty games, such as Nuketown, Hijacked and Crash.

Like most free to play games, Call of Duty: Mobile has plenty to unlock, such as character models of John "Soap" MacTavish and Simon "Ghost" Riley from the Modern Warfare series, along with Alex Mason from Black Ops.

Call of Duty: Mobile also includes a 100-player battle royale mode. Players can play solo, in duos or in teams of four and can switch between first-person or third-person perspective. It was developed by Tencent Games and Timi Studios.

Originally published on Sept. 18.

Update, Oct. 1: Adds launch issue details, fix and update on controller support.