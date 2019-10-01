Call of Duty: Mobile is live after a troubled launch

Call of Duty: Mobile is out on Android and Apple phones. Users were unable to play the game after its initial release Tuesday morning, but it appears to have stabilized with more players able to log on.
Publisher Activision tweeted Tuesday morning that there was an issue with players connecting to Call of Duty Mobile, and it would be working on a fix. Since then, many players have been able to get past the initial loading screen, however, some are still waiting.
Players took to Twitter and Reddit for confirmation on the game not loading Tuesday morning before the servers were fixed. Many were stuck at the initial loading screen with no sign of the game downloading any additional data.
Along with questions about the game loading, players also noticed Call of Duty Mobile has no support for controllers. Charlie Intel reported Sunday there was an option for controllers that was being tested prior to launch, but players logging onto the game Tuesday didn't see it.
Activision says there are Bluetooth controller tests in select areas and once done, there will be more info on adding support to all regions.
In Call of Duty Mobile, players will compete in several matches, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Gun Game and Search & Destroy. There are also maps from other Call of Duty games, such as Nuketown, Hijacked and Crash.
Like most free to play games, Call of Duty: Mobile has plenty to unlock, such as character models of John "Soap" MacTavish and Simon "Ghost" Riley from the Modern Warfare series, along with Alex Mason from Black Ops.
Call of Duty: Mobile also includes a 100-player battle royale mode. Players can play solo, in duos or in teams of four and can switch between first-person or third-person perspective. It was developed by Tencent Games and Timi Studios.
Originally published on Sept. 18.
Update, Oct. 1: Adds launch issue details, fix and update on controller support.
