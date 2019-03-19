Call of Duty: Mobile is coming to Android, iOS

Call of Duty, the popular first-person shooter video game franchise, is coming to Android and iOS. Fans can preregister online now, and Android users can also preregister in the Google Play Store. The app and any future updates are free, according to the game's website.
Activision wasn't immediately available for comment, but the site says fans should expect more information regarding the release in the coming months.
The new game was announced Tuesday during the Unity Keynote at the 2019 Game Developers Conference. Fans can expect maps for Nuketown and Crash, modes, heavy artillery and characters from all the COD games -- from Black Ops to Modern Warfare.
The new mobile version of the game, created in collaboration with Tencent and Activision, will launch for North America, South America, Europe and other countries.
