Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War confirmed in trailer

Activision

Activision has confirmed its long-rumored game, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in a teaser trailer released Wednesday. The game studio will bring more details on the game -- set in Verdansk, the Call of Duty: Warzone setting -- next week on Aug. 26.

"Know your history or be doomed to repeat it," Call of Duty says in the caption of the YouTube video.

"At the height of the Cold War, KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov issues a chilling warning," the 2-minute video says. "He claims a Soviet spy codename: 'Perseus' has infiltrated Western intelligence. His goal: Subvert the US to ensure Soviet dominance in the arms race."

With the whereabouts and identity of Perseus remaining unknown decades later, "disaster is coming closer and closer," the trailer says. It's set against historical footage of the Cold War.

Black Ops Cold War leaked months ago in June, according to CNET sister site GameSpot.

