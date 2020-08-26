Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War coming Nov. 13 for $60 -- sort of

Activision dropped the details today on the hotly anticipated next game in the Call of Duty franchise, CoD: Black Ops Cold War, and it's already popped for preorder on Blizzard.net and in the PlayStation and Microsoft stores in preparation for its official launch on November 13. The bad -- but unsurprising -- news is that if you want to buy it for both the PS4 and PS5 or Xbox One X and Xbox Series X (and Series S?) you'll be forking over an extra $10.
In an in-game event, Activision revealed gameplay for the sequel to the first CoD: Black Ops; subsequent listings for all platforms popped up with three versions: A $59.99 Standard Edition, $89.99 Ultimate Edition, and $69.99 Cross-Gen Bundle. The Ultimate Edition adds a Season 1 Battle Pass, Land, Sea and Air Pack and the dual-platform support of the Cross-Gen Bundle.
Preordering also grants you early access to the open beta, though we don't know when that will begin. Day 1 timing coincides roughly with the ship date for the Xbox Series X.
Thus far, most of the games we've seen announced for the new consoles, like Control, charge about a $10 premium for the pairing of current and next-generation-console versions.
