Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's battle royale mode Blackout available now

CNET screenshot

Watch out, Fortnite. Call of Duty's take on the battle royale genre has arrived, and PS4 players participating in the Black Ops 4 beta are beginning to test out what the much-hyped Blackout mode is all about.

Participants will be able to join via solo, duo or quads matchmaking, dropping into the map with a total of 80 players for Call of Duty's take on the familiar battle royale gameplay. As you'd expect, players are piloted over the map in a helicopter and opt to drop down at any given time, quickly scrounging the environment for weapons, armor, positioning and fellow combatants. Developer Treyarch says Blackout's warzone is "the largest map we've ever made," and players will be able to take control of vehicles from ATVs to helicopters to explore it.

The wait is over.



The #Blackout Beta is now LIVE on PS4 . #BlackOps4 pic.twitter.com/Q5xU9cke0n — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 10, 2018

Zombies also make an appearance, spawning from special supply drops with items that will be familiar to those who have played Call of Duty's zombie modes in the past. And you can go through the particulars of Blackout's inventory, health and weapon management systems in Treyarch's FAQ on the new game mode here.

For those who have preordered on Xbox One and PC, Blackout access will arrive Sept. 14, and regardless of preorder status, all interested PC players can join the next day. Access to the beta will shut down 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT Sept. 17. The full version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be released Oct. 12.

