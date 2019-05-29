Call of Duty 2019 reveal coming Thursday

Activision

Activision plans to announce details of its next Call of Duty game on Thursday, May 30.

The reveal is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, the CoD Twitter account said Wednesday alongside a teaser trailer.

"Going Dark" — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 29, 2019

"I've got a problem," a voice says in the teaser. "They could be anywhere."

The tweet's tagline is: "Going dark."

According to CNET sister site GameSpot, the newest Call of Duty game is rumored to be a reboot of Modern Warfare, making it the fourth Modern Warfare game after 2018's Black Ops 4.

Black Ops 4 launched Battle Royale mode on mobile last week, with players able to choose between six classes: Defender, Mechanic, Scout, Clown, Medic and Ninja.

Earlier this month, Activision Blizzard also revealed the first five franchises for Call of Duty World League as being Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Paris and Toronto.

Team owners have to cough up a $25 million fee to be part of the gaming league, but Activision Blizzard said more will join soon.