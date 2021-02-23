California's net neutrality law allowed to take effect after judge's ruling

James Martin/CNET

California's net neutrality law will soon be allowed to go into effect after a federal judge said Tuesday he won't block the law, which is designed to safeguard the open internet. The state law, considered stricter than federal rules adopted during the Obama administration, could set the baseline for future federal rules.

California adopted the new rules in 2018 after a Republican-led FCC in 2017 repealed federal rules that had been established under President Barrack Obama. The new rules were prevent from taking effect when the broadband industry's four main lobbying groups filed a lawsuit in federal court against the state of California to block its new law.

The four trade groups that filed the lawsuit -- the American Cable Association, CTIA, the National Cable and Telecommunications Association and USTelecom -- said Tuesday they "will review the court's opinion before deciding on next steps.

"A state-by-state approach to Internet regulation will confuse consumers and deter innovation, just as the importance of broadband for all has never been more apparent," they said in a joint statement. "We agree with the Court that a piecemeal approach is untenable and that Congress should codify rules for an open Internet."

Net neutrality is the principle that all traffic on the internet should be treated equally, regardless of whether you're checking Facebook, posting pictures to Instagram or streaming movies from Netflix or Amazon. It also means companies like AT&T, which bought Time Warner, or Comcast, which owns NBC Universal, can't favor their own content over that of a competitor.

The US Department of Justice under former President Donald Trump also filed a legal challenge, but that lawsuit was formally dismissed by the department in early February.