California won't continue fight to stop T-Mobile-Sprint megadeal

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California won't appeal a US District Court decision allowing the $26.5 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Wednesday. Terms of a settlement will be announced at a press conference at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 pm ET today.

The state of California, which was leading the fight to stop the merger, has been the last big holdout in getting the merger finalized.

Last month, a US District judge in New York ruled in favor of the deal, which will combine the third- and fourth-largest US wireless carriers. Fourteen state attorneys general, led by New York and California, had opposed the transaction, arguing that combining the companies would dramatically reduce competition and push up prices.

T-Mobile and Sprint argued that combining the companies would allow them to better compete with rivals AT&T and Verizon and pave the way toward faster deployment of 5G service throughout the US.

Days after the judge's ruling in February, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who spearheaded the case against the merger alongside Becerra, announced that she would not appeal the decision.

Becerra's decision to give up the fight will likely mean that T-Mobile will be able to close the deal as it has promised by April 1. The California Public Utility Commission also must approve the deal, but a California AG settlement with the companies makes it more likely that the California PUC won't oppose the deal.

The merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, which was announced in 2018, has dragged on for nearly two years. It won approval last year from the Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Justice. But shortly after the announcement of DOJ approval, the attorneys general filed suit to block the transaction. As part of its approval from the DOJ, T-Mobile agreed to a deal to sell assets to Dish to make it the new fourth wireless carrier. The states' court case went to trial in December and concluded in January.

The states argued that reducing the number of national competitors from three to four would lead to increased prices and worse service for consumers. They argued that Dish, a satellite TV service, was not a sufficient replacement as a national carrier since it has no experience running a nationwide wireless service.

In an effort to appease regulators, T-Mobile agreed to numerous promises and initiatives if it were allowed to merge with Sprint. It promised to create jobs as well as not raise prices on service following the merger.

The company has also made further commitments to individual states such as Colorado, Texas and Nevada, which had all opposed the deal but then pulled out of the litigation after they brokered their own deals with the company.

Terms of a settlement with California haven't been made public yet. But New Street Research analyst Blair Levin said in a note to investors Wednesday that he expects the framework for the deal to involve commitments that T-Mobile publicly made in November. These commitments were not part of the deals the company struck with the FCC or DOJ.

These commitments involve T-Mobile promising to help eliminate the "homework gap" by offering up $10 billion to deliver free internet access over the next five years and $700 million to provide hardware to 10 million low-income households. The company also said it would offer two new low-cost prepaid plans for the next five years.

Additionally, Levin expects T-Mobile to make "some kind of national jobs commitment" that would help protect existing Sprint employees.