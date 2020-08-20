California wildfires spread massive plumes of smoke in images from space

Enlarge Image Copernicus Sentinel (2020), processed by ESA

California is on fire and thousands of homes are under threat in the San Francisco Bay Area. The state has been setting heat records as lightning and powerful winds fuel numerous wildfires. As firefighters work to extinguish the blazes on the ground, satellites are monitoring the spread and destruction from space.

The European Space Agency shared a Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite view of California from Aug. 19 showing a massive swathe of beige smoke generated by multiple active fires.

California governor Gavin Newsom shared some startling numbers on Wednesday, saying the state had experienced 10,849 lightning strikes over the course of just 72 hours and that there were 367 known fires.

CA has experienced 10,849 lightning strikes in the last 72 hours and WORLD RECORD heat temperatures.



We’re currently battling 367 known fires.



Grateful for our firefighters, first responders, and everyone on the frontlines protecting Californians during this time. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 19, 2020

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) posted a GIF from the GOES-17 satellite showing smoke stretching across the Pacific Ocean for hundreds of miles.

SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: @NOAA's #GOES17🛰️ continues to track the extensive #smoke from the #wildfires across Northern California. This #GeoColor view shows the smoke blowing well away for the #fires, stretching hundreds of miles over the Pacific Ocean. #CAwx #CaliforniaWildfires pic.twitter.com/tjskieth8E — NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) August 19, 2020

Satellites aren't just documenting what goes on below. The data and imagery is used to locate and monitor fires and track them in real time.

The National Weather Service released a GOES-W look at fire temperatures on Wednesday that highlights hot spots in vivid red and orange.

GOES-W view of fire temperature really shows the activity in NorCal right now. This image from the RAMMB site https://t.co/xKaKBuOMIW pic.twitter.com/l6XenMkGfz — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 19, 2020

Newsom declared a statewide emergency earlier in the week "to help ensure the availability of vital resources to combat fires burning across the state, which have been exacerbated by the effects of the historic West Coast heat wave and sustained high winds."

Cal Fire is supplying updates on wildfire locations, containment and evacuation orders.

The images from space are sobering, but the views from closer to ground level are even more intense. Just look at this helicopter footage from Cal Fire released on Thursday.