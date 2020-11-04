California's Proposition 22 passes in big win for Uber and Lyft

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

As US election results continue to roll in, one measure that has passed is California's controversial and bitterly fought Proposition 22. The proposition allows companies such as Uber, Lyft and Instacart to avoid providing benefits, health insurance or minimum wage to the people who work for them.

58% of the vote approved the proposition, according to the California Secretary of State's Office. Proposition 22 exempts gig economy companies from treating drivers and workers as employees. Although workers are granted some benefits by the measure, they'll continue to be considered as independent contractors.

The outcome in the home state of Silicon Valley, where tech companies spent hundreds of millions of dollars to persuade voters, is likely to have national and even global implications as countries and cities around the world wrestle with the employment status of gig economy workers.