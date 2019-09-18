California Governor signs landmark gig-worker bill

James Martin/CNET

It's official, the gig economy is about to undergo a major shakeup in California. State Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a landmark bill, AB 5, into law on Wednesday, which could require companies that use independent contractors to reclassify their workers as employees. Such companies include ride-hailing services, like Uber and Lyft, and delivery startups, such as DoorDash and Postmates.

"The hollowing out of our middle-class has been 40 years in the making, and the need to create lasting economic security for our workforce demands action," Newsom said in a statement. "Assembly Bill 5 is an important step."

Uber and Lyft drivers are currently classified as independent contractors, sometimes referred to as gig-workers, which means they don't get benefits including Social Security, health insurance, paid sick days and overtime. Many drivers say this system has led to exploitation. They say they've seen lower pay, higher costs and longer working hours as the cost of living has risen over the years.

Under AB 5, all companies using independent contractors in the state will be put to a three-part test that looks at how much control the company has over its workers. The test looks at things like whether the company has workers wear uniforms, use its equipment and follow its business mandates. If the companies don't pass the test, they may be required to classify their workers as employees.

Uber and Lyft have both said their business models hinge on drivers staying independent contractors. When Uber filed to become a publicly traded company with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in April, it said, "Our business would be adversely affected if drivers were classified as employees instead of independent contractors." One of the reasons for this is because the companies will likely experience a sharp uptick in costs.

Neither Uber nor Lyft immediately returned request for comment.

This is a developing story...