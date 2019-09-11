California bill could reset the rules for the gig economy around the country

James Martin/CNET

Big changes are afoot for the gig economy. California's State Senate passed a landmark bill on Tuesday night that could make Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Postmates and other gig economy companies reclassify their workers as employees. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he'll sign it into law.

The prospective law, AB 5, could upend Uber, Lyft and other companies in the field, which have businesses hinged on bringing aboard hundreds of thousands of independent contractors whose labor is far cheaper than that of employees. The set-up also benefits the companies by shifting many costs, such as supplying and maintaining vehicles, to the contractors, who also have to buy their own healthcare and aren't given benefits, such as sick days or overtime pay.

Uber and Lyft have both said their businesses could be broken if they're required to reclassify their drivers as employees. Treating contractors as employees would bring a new set of costs to the companies, neither of which is profitable. Uber has had two round of layoffs in the past six weeks to control its costs.

When Uber filed to become a publicly traded company, it specifically identified the risk in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. "Our business would be adversely affected if drivers were classified as employees instead of independent contractors," it wrote.

What happens in California rarely stays there. By dint of its size, the Golden State often sets legal and regulatory standards for the country. The state is the largest by both population and economic activity, and that size means companies around the world have to meet its often-strict and precedent-setting standards if they want to tap the lucrative market.

In addition to AB 5, the state passed the California Consumer Privacy Act, which sets standards for collecting information online and goes into effect in January. The state's rules and laws on fuel efficiency, emissions and air quality have affected automakers around the world. And, California's State Assembly just passed a bill that would allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their likeness.

San Francisco and Oakland passed the earliest laws in the US curbing the use of facial recognition technology, and San Francisco was among the first cities to curb Airbnb's business, requiring hosts to be registered with the city.

Many ride-hail drivers see California's AB 5 as a first step to broader oversight of the gig economy. Already New York City ensures drivers earn at least $17.22 per hour for each trip they make, and has put limits on fleet sizes to prevent congestion. Washington state and Oregon have considered legislation similar to AB 5.

In California, thousands of drivers across the state have rallied to whip up support for AB 5 as it made its way through the legislature. They've protested in front of Uber's San Francisco headquarters, and organizing a caravan from Los Angeles to Sacramento. Many have met with lawmakers to push for the bill.

"AB 5 is only the beginning," Edan Alva, a ride-hail driver, who says the momentum for change is building. "Just because someone really needs to work does not mean that their rights as a worker should be stepped all over."

Uber and Lyft have said the majority of their drivers don't want to be employees, a status that would change the relationship between the companies and the workers. The companies have said that if they couldn't strike a deal on AB 5, they'd take the issue to California voters by sponsoring a ballot initiative in November 2020 that would exempt them from the law. Along with DoorDash, Uber and Lyft have said they'd spend $30 million each to sponsor the initiative.

"We are fully prepared to take this issue to the voters of California to preserve the freedom and access drivers and riders want and need," Adrian Durbin, a Lyft spokesman, said in an emailed statement.