Vine, everyone's favorite video looping app, might be making a comeback as Byte. Vine co-founder Dom Hoffman's team reportedly sent out 100 invites to beta test Byte with plans to add more testers soon. The app tweeted the news on Monday.
Hoffman wasn't immediately available for comment but tweeted about the beta test on Monday. Hoffman also included a video that showed what Byte's interface will look like.
"The Byte beta we've been running with friends and family "feels" exactly like the Vine Friends and Family beta, down to the weird but appealing randomness of the videos. That'll change as we expand, but it's a pretty good sign," he said.
Vine was shuttered by Twitter in 2017. Hoffman announced a potential replacement, Byte, the following year with a Spring 2019 release date.
Apple News Plus service for news junkies: Get all the articles you want from select publishers.
Everything we know about the Pixel 4 and 4 XL: Keep tabs on the rumors about Google's upcoming marquee phones.
Discuss: Byte starts beta testing to fill the hole Vine left behind
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.