Byte starts beta testing to fill the hole Vine left behind

Byte

Vine, everyone's favorite video looping app, might be making a comeback as Byte. Vine co-founder Dom Hoffman's team reportedly sent out 100 invites to beta test Byte with plans to add more testers soon. The app tweeted the news on Monday.

just sent out 100 byte beta invites for our first closed test, which starts tomorrow. will expand to more testers soon — byte (@byte_app) April 22, 2019

Hoffman wasn't immediately available for comment but tweeted about the beta test on Monday. Hoffman also included a video that showed what Byte's interface will look like.

"The Byte beta we've been running with friends and family "feels" exactly like the Vine Friends and Family beta, down to the weird but appealing randomness of the videos. That'll change as we expand, but it's a pretty good sign," he said.

the byte beta we’ve been running with friends and family *feels* exactly like the vine friends and family beta, down to the weird but appealing randomness of the videos. that’ll change as we expand, but it’s a pretty good sign pic.twitter.com/rBbQrNtTJ7 — dom hofmann (@dhof) April 22, 2019

Vine was shuttered by Twitter in 2017. Hoffman announced a potential replacement, Byte, the following year with a Spring 2019 release date.

Now playing: Watch this: The UK may make tech companies clean up social media's...