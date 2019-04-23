CNET también está disponible en español.

Byte starts beta testing to fill the hole Vine left behind

Beta testers will soon know if Byte is worthy.

Byte is officially in beta testing.

Vine, everyone's favorite video looping app, might be making a comeback as Byte. Vine co-founder Dom Hoffman's team reportedly sent out 100 invites to beta test Byte with plans to add more testers soon. The app tweeted the news on Monday.

Hoffman wasn't immediately available for comment but tweeted about the beta test on Monday. Hoffman also included a video that showed what Byte's interface will look like.

"The Byte beta we've been running with friends and family "feels" exactly like the Vine Friends and Family beta, down to the weird but appealing randomness of the videos. That'll change as we expand, but it's a pretty good sign," he said.

Vine was shuttered by Twitter in 2017. Hoffman announced a potential replacement, Byte, the following year with a Spring 2019 release date.    

